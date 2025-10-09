Promoted from the practice squad earlier in the day, Humphrey made very good use of his first taste of regular-season action in 2025. The veteran wideout finished second to Wan'Dale Robinson in receptions and receiving yards on the night for the Giants while surprisingly pacing the team in targets. Humphrey posted a solid 31-293-1 receiving line 45 targets in a part-time role for the Broncos a year ago, and while Darius Slayton's absence due to a hamstring issue was the biggest factor in Humphrey's elevation against the Eagles, he could remain on the active roster for a Week 7 road matchup with his former Denver teammates on Sunday, Oct. 19.