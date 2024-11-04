Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Minimal production in loss

Humphrey caught two of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Humphrey played 35 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing second in wide receiver snaps behind Courtland Sutton (61). Additionally, the veteran wideout also earned the second-most targets behind Sutton while operating as the team's No. 2 receiver. Humphrey is having an underwhelming 2024 campaign, recording just 21 receptions for 188 yards through nine games. The 26-year-old should not be trusted for fantasy purposes as the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 10.