Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Nonfactor in Week 4

Humphrey failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

After recording catching eight of 13 targets for 87 yards over the previous two contests, Humphrey saw a major dip in his utilization Sunday. The veteran wideout played 42 of the Broncos' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, behind only Courtland Sutton (48) in the receiving corps. The entire Broncos aerial attack was grounded Sunday with rookie quarterback Bo Nix mustering just 60 passing yards against a stingy Jets defense. Though it appears Humphrey was been building chemistry with Nix, the inconsistency of Denver's offense will make the 26-year-old wideout difficult to trust for fantasy purposes most weeks. The Broncos will host the Raiders in Week 5.