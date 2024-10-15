Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: One grab against Chargers

Humphrey secured his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Humphrey was minimally involved in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, playing 35 percent of offensive snaps after playing 64 percent of snaps in Week 5. The wideout's decreased playing time made way for fellow receivers Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele to see a larger workload in the contest. In a passing attack that has been inconsistent so far in 2024, Humphrey should not be trusted for consistent production. The 26-year-old veteran will look to bounce back when the Broncos visit the Saints in Week 7.