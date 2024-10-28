Fantasy Football
Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Targeted six times against Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Humphrey secured four of six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

Humphrey played the second-most offensive snaps (44) at wide receiver Sunday, behind Courtland Sutton (61) and ahead of Troy Franklin (27), Devaughn Vele (25) and Marvin Mims (21). Operating as the Broncos' No. 2 wideout, the 26-year-old Humphrey was unable to make much noise for fantasy purposes, continuing his underwhelming season. The veteran has failed to find the end zone through eight weeks and remains extremely difficult to trust despite his increased playing time in recent weeks. Humphrey and the Broncos will visit the Ravens in Week 9.

