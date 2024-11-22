L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Headed to injured reserve

Tennessee plans to place Sneed (quadriceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed has already missed the Titans' past five games, which makes it curious why Tennessee has waited so long to make the decision to send him to injured reserve. This anticipated move will knock Sneed out for at least an additional four contests. His first season with the Titans has been one marred by injury. Sneed will be eligible to play again in Week 16 against the Colts.