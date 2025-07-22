Menu
Lloyd Cushenberry Injury: Placed on the PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 6:36pm

The Titans placed Cushenberry (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Cushenberry is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last November despite there initially having been hope that he could be ready for training camp. General Manager Mike Borgonzi said that Cushenberry is currently week-to-week, and once healthy, he should return to his role as the team's starting center.

Lloyd Cushenberry
Tennessee Titans
