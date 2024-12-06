Logan Bruss Injury: Tears ACL in practice

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Friday that Bruss tore his ACL during Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Bruss started at left guard for the Rams from Week 3 to 5 before being claimed off waivers by the Titans on Nov. 12. Bruss didn't appear in a game for Tennessee, and now that his 2024 regular season is over, he will shift his focus on recovering in time for the the 2025 campaign. With Bruss done for the year, Daniel Brunskill will be the Titans' backup guard behind starters Dillon Radunz and Peter Skoronski (foot).