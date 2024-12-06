Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Bruss headshot

Logan Bruss Injury: Tears ACL in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Friday that Bruss tore his ACL during Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Bruss started at left guard for the Rams from Week 3 to 5 before being claimed off waivers by the Titans on Nov. 12. Bruss didn't appear in a game for Tennessee, and now that his 2024 regular season is over, he will shift his focus on recovering in time for the the 2025 campaign. With Bruss done for the year, Daniel Brunskill will be the Titans' backup guard behind starters Dillon Radunz and Peter Skoronski (foot).

Logan Bruss
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now