Logan Hall headshot

Logan Hall News: Adds to career-best sack tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 1:17pm

Hall furnished two tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, and was credited with two total quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Hall made good use of his 29 snaps on defense, bringing down Justin Herbert for a five-yard loss on the last play of the first half before sharing a second sack of the star signal-caller with Lavonte David just past the halfway point of the fourth quarter. The third-year defensive lineman is up to a career-best 4.5 sacks his season among his 21 total tackles across 13 regular-season games.

Logan Hall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
