NFL Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Kupp and Nacua Cleared, Higgins Out Again

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Grant Calcaterra (ankle), Justin Evans (knee), Dallas Goedert (forearm), and Milton Williams (concussion) have been ruled out.

DeVonta Smith popped up on the Eagles' injury report as a non-participant in practice today (knee), but his status is not in question for Sunday's game.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Johnson, Hyde and Lewis are all good to go Sunday https://t.co/nHmfJc3NNG — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 24, 2023

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Flowers and Everett are expected to play Sunday night after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Pierce was a full participant all week, after returning to limited status last Friday. He should be back this week, but perhaps in a limited role off the bench behind red-hot Devin Singletary.

#Ravens WR Zay Flowers said he will play Sunday night. He missed Thursday's practice with a hip injury but returned today. Asked if he will play Sunday, Flowers said: "That's not even a question." pic.twitter.com/ft0cnwqspX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 24, 2023

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Jones has played twice the past two months, but one of those times was last week when he caught each of his four targets for 22 yards while playing more than half of Jacksonville's snaps. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week.

Parker hasn't played for a month and is unlikely to take much away from rookie Demario Douglas at this point. It is possible Parker returns and takes a lot of the snaps that have been going to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Late-Afternoon Games

WR Marquise Brown (heel) - 4:05 ET

WR Marquise Brown (heel) - 4:05 ET RB Emari Demercado (toe) - 4:05

The Cardinals may be extremely thin at wide receiver, with Michael Wilson (shoulder) ruled out and Brown missing practice Thursday and Friday. Greg Dortch took most of Wilson's snaps last week and had 76 yards on eight targets, teaming up with Brown and Rondale Moore to form the smallest WR trio you'll ever see (apart from last year when the same three guys worked together at times for the Cardinals).

Arizona Cardinals potentially down tremendous at WR going into Rams game this Sunday. How Kyler Murray and Cards offense can bounce back. Will Hollywood Brown play? Join @JohnnyVenerable and myself on @PHNX_Cardinals at 4p! https://t.co/hLOZWd01Ub pic.twitter.com/NlccPDGTcB — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 24, 2023

Primetime Games

The potential gameday decisions for MNF are far more important for fantasy than those from SNF. Jefferson's status should be known at some point Sunday, however, as the Vikings need to move him from IR to the roster if he's expected to play Monday night.

Foreman and Beckham both made early exits last week but then returned to practice this week, while Guyton is hoping to return from a one-game absence after logging three straight limited practices.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen