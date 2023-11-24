NFL Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Kupp and Nacua Cleared, Higgins Out Again

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) + WR A.J. Brown (thigh)
- WR Keenan Allen (shoulder)
- WRs Puka Nacua (shoulder) & Cooper Kupp (ankle)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee)
- WR George Pickens (shin)
- K Younghoe Koo (back)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle)
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
- WR Noah Brown (knee)
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- WR Darius Slayton (D - neck)
- WR Mecole Hardman (thumb)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle)
- TEs Dallas Goedert (arm) & Grant Calcaterra (ankle)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot)
- TE Nick Vannett (concussion)
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LB Lavonte David (groin) + CB Jamel Dean (ankle)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) + GB JuJu Brents (quad)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) + DT
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) + WR A.J. Brown (thigh)
- WR Keenan Allen (shoulder)
- WRs Puka Nacua (shoulder) & Cooper Kupp (ankle)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee)
- WR George Pickens (shin)
- K Younghoe Koo (back)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle)
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
- WR Noah Brown (knee)
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- WR Darius Slayton (D - neck)
- WR Mecole Hardman (thumb)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle)
- TEs Dallas Goedert (arm) & Grant Calcaterra (ankle)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot)
- TE Nick Vannett (concussion)
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LB Lavonte David (groin) + CB Jamel Dean (ankle)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) + GB JuJu Brents (quad)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) + DT Montravius Adams (ankle)
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad)
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring)
- S Jimmie Ward (hamstring) + LB Denzel Perryman (suspension)
- DL Dexter Lawrence (D - hamstring)
- S Jeremy Chinn (quad) + CB CJ Henderson (concussion) + CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring)
- RT Chris Hubbard (concussion)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)
- CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
- DE Maxx Crosby (D - knee)
- CB Dane Jackson (concussion) + S Taylor Rapp (neck)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)
- WR Zay Flowers (hip)
- TE Gerald Everett (chest)
Flowers and Everett are expected to play Sunday night after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Pierce was a full participant all week, after returning to limited status last Friday. He should be back this week, but perhaps in a limited role off the bench behind red-hot Devin Singletary.
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- WR Zay Jones (knee)
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
Jones has played twice the past two months, but one of those times was last week when he caught each of his four targets for 22 yards while playing more than half of Jacksonville's snaps. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week.
Parker hasn't played for a month and is unlikely to take much away from rookie Demario Douglas at this point. It is possible Parker returns and takes a lot of the snaps that have been going to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Late-Afternoon Games
- WR Marquise Brown (heel) - 4:05 ET
- RB Emari Demercado (toe) - 4:05
The Cardinals may be extremely thin at wide receiver, with Michael Wilson (shoulder) ruled out and Brown missing practice Thursday and Friday. Greg Dortch took most of Wilson's snaps last week and had 76 yards on eight targets, teaming up with Brown and Rondale Moore to form the smallest WR trio you'll ever see (apart from last year when the same three guys worked together at times for the Cardinals).
Primetime Games
- WR Jalen Guyton (groin) - SNF
- WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) - SNF
- TE Charlie Kolar (illness) - SNF
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) - MNF
- RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) - MNF
The potential gameday decisions for MNF are far more important for fantasy than those from SNF. Jefferson's status should be known at some point Sunday, however, as the Vikings need to move him from IR to the roster if he's expected to play Monday night.
Foreman and Beckham both made early exits last week but then returned to practice this week, while Guyton is hoping to return from a one-game absence after logging three straight limited practices.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- LB Devin White (foot) + CB Carlton Davis (hip) + DL Logan Hill (illness)
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) + CB Jonathan Jones (knee) + DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder)
- OT Trent Brown (ankle) + OT Riley Reiff (knee)
- S Juan Thornhill (calf) + LB Anthony Walker (hamstring)
- S Marcus Epps (neck) + LB Robert Spillane (ankle) + LT Kolton Miller (shoulder)