NFL Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Kupp and Nacua Cleared, Higgins Out Again

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 24, 2023

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Flowers and Everett are expected to play Sunday night after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Pierce was a full participant all week, after returning to limited status last Friday. He should be back this week, but perhaps in a limited role off the bench behind red-hot Devin Singletary.

      

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Jones has played twice the past two months, but one of those times was last week when he caught each of his four targets for 22 yards while playing more than half of Jacksonville's snaps. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week.

Parker hasn't played for a month and is unlikely to take much away from rookie Demario Douglas at this point. It is possible Parker returns and takes a lot of the snaps that have been going to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

     

Late-Afternoon Games

The Cardinals may be extremely thin at wide receiver, with Michael Wilson (shoulder) ruled out and Brown missing practice Thursday and Friday. Greg Dortch took most of Wilson's snaps last week and had 76 yards on eight targets, teaming up with Brown and Rondale Moore to form the smallest WR trio you'll ever see (apart from last year when the same three guys worked together at times for the Cardinals).

   

Primetime Games

The potential gameday decisions for MNF are far more important for fantasy than those from SNF. Jefferson's status should be known at some point Sunday, however, as the Vikings need to move him from IR to the roster if he's expected to play Monday night.

Foreman and Beckham both made early exits last week but then returned to practice this week, while Guyton is hoping to return from a one-game absence after logging three straight limited practices. 

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
