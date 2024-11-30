Logan Wilson Injury: Not likely to play Week 13

Wilson, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh due to a knee injury, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson didn't practice at all this week, but he was still deemed questionable heading into Sunday's matchup. If he misses the contest as expected, it will be a big loss for Cincinnati, as Wilson leads the team with 104 tackles while playing 100 percent of the squad's defensive snaps in nine of 11 games. Joe Bachie may be asked to step into a major defensive role in Wilson's likely absence.