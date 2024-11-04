Logan Wilson News: Leads team with nine stops

Wilson recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 41-24 Week 9 win over the Raiders. He added two fumble recoveries.

Trey Hendrickson was the defensive star for Cincinnati with 4.0 sacks, but Wilson performed well too by leading the team in tackles. He added a pair of second-half fumble recoveries that each led to the Bengals putting points on the scoreboard. Wilson has been a very steady IDP asset this season, logging at least eight tackles in each of his nine games. He ranks third in the NFL with 88 stops overall.