Logan Woodside News: Let loose by Bengals

Cincinnati cut Woodside on Sunday.

Woodside joined the Bengals' practice squad last August and served as the team's emergency QB behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning in 2024. While he never appeared in a game for Cincinnati, he re-signed with the team in April and looked primed to compete with undrafted rookie Payton Thorne for the QB3 role. But he was released in a flurry of moves by the Bengals on Sunday, which included signing former Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. Woodside will now look to compete for a backup role elsewhere this preseason.