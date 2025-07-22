Lorenzo Carter Injury: Hangs up cleats

Carter informed the Titans of his decision to retire from the NFL on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

After spending the previous three seasons with the Falcons, Carter signed with the Titans earlier this offseason. He's instead opting to hang up his cleats after seven seasons in the NFL. Carter wraps up his career having appeared in 96 games, making 62 starts, and finishing with 278 tackles (170 solo), including 21.5 sacks, 18 pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.