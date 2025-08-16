With Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jordan Addison (suspension) and Jalen Nailor (hand) all held out of the contest, Jackson got the start but did very little with the opportunity. The second-year wideout out of Western Kentucky is battling with 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart -- a role that could end up being significant early in the season with Addison set to miss the first three games -- but Saturday's performance likely caused Jackson to lose ground in the battle.