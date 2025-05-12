Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Deal headshot

Luke Deal News: Signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Deal signed with the Lions on Monday.

The tight end tried out for the team during its rookie minicamp over the weekend, per Jeff Risdon of USA Today. Deal started 19 of 65 games across six seasons at Auburn, making 17 catches for 116 yards and two scores. Detroit's top two tight ends, Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, seem set in their roles, but there may be a spot available behind them.

Luke Deal
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now