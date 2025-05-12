Luke Deal News: Signs with Detroit
Deal signed with the Lions on Monday.
The tight end tried out for the team during its rookie minicamp over the weekend, per Jeff Risdon of USA Today. Deal started 19 of 65 games across six seasons at Auburn, making 17 catches for 116 yards and two scores. Detroit's top two tight ends, Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, seem set in their roles, but there may be a spot available behind them.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now