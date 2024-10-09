Luke Goedeke Injury: Full practice Wednesday

Goedeke (concussion) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.

Goedeke has missed the team's last four contests while working his way through concussion-like symptoms, but his full participation to open the week is a major step in the right direction. Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the offensive tackle is still in concussion protocol and has some tests to pass before he is cleared, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Nonetheless, Goedeke appears to be on the cusp of making his return in Week 6 versus the Saints.