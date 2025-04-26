Fantasy Football
Luke Lachey News: Nabbed by Texans in seventh round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Texans selected Lachey in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 255th overall.

Lachey racked up 28 catches in two different seasons (2022 and 2024), adding 231 receiving yards last season. He suffered a significant ankle injury in 2023 that cost him all but three games, and he managed only 8.3 yards per reception last year after averaging at least 13.1 yards per catch in each of the three years prior. He doesn't possess elite speed to stretch the field but should be serviceable as a run blocker if called upon and will hope to claim a 53-man roster spot in camp.

