Luke Musgrave Injury: Back at practice Wednesday
Musgrave (ankle) was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Musgrave had ankle surgery and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 as a result, but his return to the practice field Wednesday opens up a 21-day window for Green Bay to get him back in the active roster. Even before suffering the injury, Musgrave surpassed a 50 percent snap share just one time over the first four games of the season and compiled a 5-22-0 receiving line on seven targets during that span. Whenever he's able to play again, Musgrave will be second fiddle to Tucker Kraft among Packers tight ends.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now