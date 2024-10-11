Luke Musgrave Injury: Lands on injured reserve

The Packers placed Musgrave (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.

During a media session Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Musgrave "more than likely" would require an IR stint due to the ankle injury that has plagued him the last two weeks, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Now that the move is official, the team will lean on Tucker Kraft to continue handling a majority share of the TE snaps, while Ben Sims and John FitzPatrick, who was signed off the Falcons' practice squad this week, will be on hand for any reps that linger. LaFleur also told Hodkiewicz that there's hope Musgrave will return later in the season, which implies he may miss more than the required four games on IR during his recovery.