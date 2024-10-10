Luke Musgrave Injury: Likely heading to IR

Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Musgrave (ankle) "more than likely" will be placed on injured reserve, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Musgrave didn't practice at all last week due to an ankle injury, and while he was able to suit up this past Sunday at the Rams, he didn't see the field. He then managed a limited session to kick off Week 6 prep Wednesday, but the aforementioned health concern now will require some time to recover from. "He's been dealing with something and fighting through," LaFleur added. "He's gonna be down for some time." There's some "hope" that Musgrave will be able to return later this season, as LaFleur told Hodkiewicz. In the meantime, though, Tucker Kraft will continue to be Green Bay's No. 1 TE, with Ben Sims and newcomer John FitzPatrick filling in behind him.