Luke Musgrave Injury: Questionable for Week 5

Musgrave (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road contest against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

According to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, Musgrave wasn't able to practice at all this week due to an ankle issue, but the team still is giving the second-year pro a chance to suit up Sunday. Musgrave's status will be clarified, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's able to suit up he likely will continue to take a back seat to Green Bay's No. 1 TE Tucker Kraft. Meanwhile, Ben Sims would stand to experience an uptick in snaps, at the very least, if Musgrave is inhibited or out.