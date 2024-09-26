Luke Musgrave Injury: Remains limited in practice

Musgrave (quadricep) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Tucker Kraft (shoulder) joined Musgrave as a limited participant for the second day in a row, but the Packers haven't indicated that either of their top two tight ends are in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. Assuming both are cleared to play this weekend, Musgrave will likely operate as the No. 2 option, though he's seen his snap share pick up in each successive game this season. Musgrave topped out with a 56 percent share in this past Sunday's win over the Titans, but he drew just one target on the day.