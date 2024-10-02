Luke Musgrave Injury: Tending to ankle issue

Musgrave didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Musgrave logged a pair of limited sessions last week due to a quadricep injury before getting back to full participation Friday, which cleared him for Week 4 action. This time around, he skipped all drills to begin the week, suggesting that the current health concern is more serious. It's unclear if Musgrave may be in danger of sitting out Sunday at the Rams, but the next two days of practice likely will be key to determining his availability.