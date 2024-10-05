Luke Musgrave Injury: Will try to play Sunday

Musgrave, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, will go through a pregame warmup with the hope of playing Week 5, but he'll be "limited at best" if he's active for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Musgrave has been managing an ankle injury all week and wasn't able to participate in any practice sessions. Though he's aiming to play at less than full health, the tight end is shaping as a game-time call ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, and his fantasy ceiling will be limited if he does suits up. As it is, Musgrave has logged over 50 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps in only one contest this season and has just five receptions for 22 yards through four games.