Luke Musgrave News: Available in Week 5

Musgrave (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Musgrave focused on rehab of an ankle injury instead of practice during Week 5 prep, and it appears to have paid off for the second-year pro after testing out the issue pregame. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, though, Musgrave will be limited compared to past weeks, likely meaning he'll be hard-pressed to approach his typical snap shares of 26-56 percent on the season. Tucker Kraft will handle most of the TE reps for the Packers on Sunday, but Ben Sims and perhaps even Andrew Beck will be tasked with filling in behind him.