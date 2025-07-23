Maason Smith Injury: Precautionary placement on PUP

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters Wednesday that Smith's (undisclosed) placement on the active/PUP list was cautionary, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

The Jaguars haven't disclosed the exact nature of Smith's injury. However, it appears the 2024 second-round pick's injury isn't serious, which should open the door for him to participate in training camp and the preseason. Smith saw his snap count grow in the latter part of his rookie campaign, and he registered 12 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across the last six games of the 2024 regular season.