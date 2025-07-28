Arizona moved on from MLB Kyzir White this offseason, and Wilson was among the top candidates to take on his role ahead of the 2025 campaign along with Akeem Davis-Gaither. Gannon more or less confirmed that Wilson will be the starting Mike linebacker moving forward, so an increase in his tackle count (75 in 16 regular-season games in 2024) and snap share (74.3 percent) seem likely, assuming he's able to stay on the field. Stud safety Budda Baker is coming off a career-high 164 tackles last year, but White was second among Cardinals defenders with 137 stops, which may be the baseline for Wilson in his new gig.