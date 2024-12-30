Mack Wilson News: Registers six tackles in return

Wilson tallied six tackles (four solo) during Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams.

Wilson returned from a one-game absence Saturday after clearing the league's five-step concussion protocols. He ended up playing 70 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and finished tied with Jalen Thompson for third-most tackles on the team behind Kyzir White (eight) and Budda Baker (seven). Wilson is up to 73 combined tackles through 15 games, and he'll look to match or surpass his career best from the 2019 campaign (82 tackles through 16 regular-season games) in Week 18 against the 49ers.