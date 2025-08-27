Corley was waived by the Jets on Tuesday after playing just 83 snaps on offense across nine regular-season appearances last year as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick will now work to maneuver toward a similar trajectory as Elijah Moore once did, being a player who was also let go by the Jets early in his career before turning things around with the Browns -- though he was traded to Cleveland, not claimed off waivers. Corley's skillset could make him a fine complement to top Cleveland wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as long as he can continue to progress in his development.