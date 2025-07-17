Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Heads to active/PUP list

Rodriguez (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The designation means that Rodriguez can return for the Lions' preseason opener against the Chargers on July 31, but that appears unlikely after he tore his ACL last November in a win over the Bears. In June, Detroit coach Dan Campbell estimated that the linebacker could perhaps return by November of this season, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. Rodriguez has not played a starting role since his rookie campaign in 2022.