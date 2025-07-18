Malik Mustapha Injury: On PUP to begin camp

Mustapha (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the 49ers on Friday.

Mustapha is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2024 season. He could miss the start of the new campaign as a result, though that hasn't been determined yet, as he can be activated from the active/PUP list at any point during the preseason. Mustapha figures to occupy a starting safety role when he is able to get back on the field.