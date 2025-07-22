Malik Nabers Injury: Avoids PUP, NFI lists

Nabers (toe) didn't open training camp on the active/PUP or active/non-football injury list, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nabers' workload was scaled back during the offseason program due to a toe injury that he dealt with in college and also during his stellar rookie campaign in 2024, when he tallied 109 catches (on 170 targets) for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. There's still a chance that he has some limitations during training camp, likely with the goal to have him as healthy as possible for Week 1. Nabers will be working with a completely new QB room during the upcoming campaign, including veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.