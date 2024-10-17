Malik Nabers Injury: In final stage of protocol

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Nabers (concussion) is in the final stage of the NFL's concussion protocol and will be listed as a full participant in practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll said the hope is for Nabers to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in time to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, while Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com confirms that the wideout will be listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report. The rookie first-round pick was listed as limited Wednesday after having missed back-to-back games. Nabers' progress is encouraging, but he'll need to gain full clearance from the five-step concussion protocol to be available at home Sunday versus Philadelphia.