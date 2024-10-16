Malik Nabers Injury: Limited in return to practice

Nabers (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After missing two games as a result of the concussion he suffered at the end of a loss to the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 26, Nabers was back on the practice field Wednesday while donning a red non-contact jersey, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. Coach Brian Daboll told Carroll earlier Wednesday that Nabers was making "good progress" in his recovery, but the standout rookie wide receiver still has some hurdles to clear, including an evaluation from an independent neurologist, in order to suit up Sunday against the Eagles.