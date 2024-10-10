Malik Nabers Injury: No practice Thursday

Nabers (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in the waning moments of the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 26. Coach Brian Daboll even told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on Thursday that Nabers didn't make any progress through the protocol for head injuries from one day prior. Nabers was seen on a stationary bike Thursday, but it was the only activity he managed after running and taking part in other football-related drills Wednesday, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Despite having one more session remaining during Week 6 prep, Nabers thus seems to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.