Malik Nabers Injury: Ruled out for Week 6

Nabers (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in a Thursday loss to the Cowboys on Sept. 26. He's been doing some physical activity this week, but reports didn't exactly hint at much progress, suggesting he did less Thursday than Wednesday. He'll apparently be on the side field again Friday, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, with the Giants seemingly hoping for a return to actual practices next week ahead of an Oct. 20 game against the Eagles. Jalin Hyatt took most of Nabers' usual snaps in last week's 29-20 win at Seattle, but it was regular starter Darius Slayton who came up big from a production standpoint, catching eight of 11 targets for 122 yards and a TD. Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson figure to remain the top targets for Daniel Jones in a Sunday night matchup with the Bengals.