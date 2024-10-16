Malik Nabers Injury: Set for non-contact practice

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Nabers (concussion) has made "good progress" and will practice while wearing a non-contact jeresey, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Daboll said Nabers is "much better," and it looks like the rookie first-round pick will be set to handle his first action at practice since having suffered a concussion on Sept. 26, in a Thursday loss to the Cowboys. If Nabers is listed as at least a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, it will signify a notable step in the right direction. He'll need to gain full clearance from the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles.