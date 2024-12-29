Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers News: Best game of great rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Nabers caught seven of eight targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-33 win over the Colts.

Nabers' first catch of the game went for a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter and raised his season total in receiving yards to exactly 1,000. He racked up 103 yards on four first-half catches, but the rookie's next target didn't come until the fourth quarter. Nabers got his hands on the ball again on a six-yard catch with 10:53 remaining, then outran the entire defense for a 59-yard touchdown three plays later. This career-best performance puts an exclamation point on what has been a sensational rookie season for the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft despite putrid play from the three-win team around him. Nabers will wrap up his first NFL campaign in Week 18 against the Eagles, who may rest key defensive starters.

