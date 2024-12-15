Malik Nabers News: Double-digit catches again Sunday

Nabers secured 10 of 14 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Nabers led the Giants across the board in receiving categories while posting his third double-digit reception total of his career. The rookie sensation's numbers are all the more admirable considering the team's abysmal quarterback situation, which took another turn for the worse Sunday when Tim Boyle had to replace Tommy DeVito (concussion). Nabers could be working with any of Boyle, DeVito or Drew Lock (heel) in a Week 16 road matchup against the Falcons.