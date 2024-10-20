Malik Nabers News: Four grabs in Week 7 loss

Nabers caught four of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Eagles.

Seeing his first action since Week 4 after recovering from a concussion, Nabers had lackluster numbers but still led the Giants in receiving yards. although Wan'Dale Robinson saw one more target. It was the least productive performance of the rookie's young career. but assuming the Giants are a little more competitive in Week 8 against the Steelers, Nabers should return to the kind of volume he was getting before his injury -- 45 targets in his prior three games, which he turned into a mammoth 30-320-3 line.