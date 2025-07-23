Malik Nabers News: Ready for camp

Nabes (toe) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, with Giants coach Brian Daboll saying Wednesday the wideout is "ready to go," Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers crucially avoided the Giants' injury lists for the start of training camp, after missing a number of spring practices due to an issue with his toe. The toe reportedly has bothered him at times since college, but he didn't miss any games when it popped up as a potential problem at the end of last season, instead putting up 235 receiving yards and three TDs over the final two weeks of a prolific rookie campaign.