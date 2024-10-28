Malik Nabers News: Seven catches in prime time loss

Nabers secured seven of 13 targets for 71 yards in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Nabers paced the Giants in targets by a wide margin while also serving as the team leader in receptions. The rookie receiver took a positive step after a lackluster 4-41 line against the Eagles in his Week 7 return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, but Nabers appears likely to be blocked from maximizing his considerable talents on most weeks due to the Giants' quarterback situation. Nabers' next opportunity to impress comes in a Week 9 home matchup against an improving Commanders defense.