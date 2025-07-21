Menu
Marcus Davenport News: Looking impressive in training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Davenport (triceps) is participating in training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davenport showed no ill effects from the triceps injury that ended his 2024 campaign in Week 3, as Twentyman notes that Davenport looked like the best player on the field in Monday's practice. The veteran pass rusher is penciled in as a starter despite having only 3.0 sacks in 21 games over the past three regular seasons.

Detroit Lions
