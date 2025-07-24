Marcus Epps Injury: Participates in training camp

Epps (knee) was a participant in the Patriots' first days of training camp, Paul Perillo of Patriots.com reports.

Epps was placed on injured reserve early last season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. The 29-year-old had been a limited participant in the team's OTAs earlier in the offseason but looks to be progressing well. It has yet to be seen what type of limitations the eighth-year safety will have as the team is set to ramp up the intensity of practices in the coming days.