He didn't see much volume with Tyler Huntley under center in place of Lamar Jackson (hamstring), but Andrews did have one big gain in the second quarter with a 24-yard reception that helped set up a field goal. The 34 yards on the afternoon actually represented his second-best total of the season, and Andrews has delivered a 24-208-2 line on 30 targets through seven contests. If Jackson returns in Week 9, his long-time chemistry with Andrews could boost the veteran tight end's numbers on the road against the Dolphins.