Mark McNamee News: Finds home in Green Bay

The Packers signed McNamee to a contract Tuesday, per the team's official site.

McNamee becomes Green Bay's designated player in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, claiming the slot previously held by fellow kicker Alex Hale (eye). McNamee is a native of Ireland who most recently played with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League. Brandon McManus is slated to serve as the Packers' primary kicker in 2025, but McNamee will be given the opportunity to develop, presumably as part of the organization's practice squad.