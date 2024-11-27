Markees Watts Injury: Designated to return

Watts (quadriceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Charlotte product failed to record a stat across the Buccaneers' first five games this season before being placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. Watts returned to practice without any limitations Wednesday, suggesting that he could play as soon as the Bucs' Week 13 matchup against the Panthers. However, he must still be activated to the active roster before suiting up Sunday.