Marlon Humphrey Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Humphrey (ankle) is in line to play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An ankle issue held Humphrey to a DNP/LP/LP progression in Week 6 prep, but it doesn't appear the veteran cornerback will be forced to miss his first game of the campaign. Humphrey's ability to play Sunday could be critical in Baltimore's attempt to put the clamps on rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who currently leads all NFL quarterbacks with a 77.1 pass completion percentage.

