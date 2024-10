Humphrey (knee) is questionable to return to Batlimore's matchup versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey suffered a knee injury in the second quarter after recording his second interception of the game, but he managed to walk off the field on his own power. If the 28-year-old ends up being unable to return, Nate Wiggins will likely see an expanded role.